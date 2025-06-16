$QBTS stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QBTS stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $563,595,487 of trading volume.

$QBTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QBTS:

$QBTS insiders have traded $QBTS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QBTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD PUBLIC has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,672,558 shares for an estimated $96,817,074 .

. ALAN E BARATZ (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 854,185 shares for an estimated $14,422,941 .

. DIANE NGUYEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,145 shares for an estimated $1,622,612 .

. JOHN M. MARKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,582 shares for an estimated $29,417

$QBTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $QBTS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QBTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QBTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.