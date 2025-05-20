$QBTS stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QBTS stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,899,409,662 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QBTS:
$QBTS Insider Trading Activity
$QBTS insiders have traded $QBTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QBTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD PUBLIC has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 39,046,617 shares for an estimated $175,586,306.
- ALAN E BARATZ (President & CEO) sold 8,372 shares for an estimated $44,120
- JOHN M. MARKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,582 shares for an estimated $29,417
- DIANE NGUYEN (General Counsel) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $12,558
$QBTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $QBTS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD removed 40,057,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $304,435,115
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 12,578,703 shares (+9434.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,598,142
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,458,599 shares (+63.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,485,352
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,166,721 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,667,079
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,941,432 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,354,883
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,717,221 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,650,879
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,253,741 shares (+80.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,128,431
$QBTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QBTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
