QBTS Breaks Out: QUBT and IONQ Stocks to Follow?

Quantum computing remains one of the hottest and most speculative corners of the market, delivering eye-popping returns over the past year, and even greater upside potential as the technology moves closer to real-world applications. While the technology is still in its early stages, recent advancements have sparked an accelerating interest in the sector, with capital flowing into the handful of public companies operating at the frontier.

Over the past year, D-WAVE QUANTUM ( QBTS ) has emerged as a standout, and just this week the stock broke out from a technical pattern on rising volume. Other leading names in the sector such as Quantum Computing Inc. ( QUBT ) and IonQ ( IONQ ) appear to be on the verge of a breakout as well, with both stocks forming compelling technical setups.

All three stocks remain highly volatile, relatively early-stage plays, but they also offer enormous upside in a market hungry for innovation. Below, I break down the technical setups, key levels, and momentum signals to watch in each name.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-WAVE QUANTUM: Momentum Ignites and the Stock Rallies

D-Wave Quantum is a pioneering player in the quantum computing space, focused on commercializing quantum annealing technology. While its approach differs from the gate-based quantum systems used by rivals, D-Wave has made significant progress in delivering practical quantum solutions for optimization problems across logistics, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

After consolidating in a descending channel since mid-May, shares of QBTS have finally staged a powerful breakout above the upper trendline, a key level that had repeatedly acted as resistance. The move was confirmed by a jump in trading volume and a decisive close above prior swing highs, suggesting that momentum traders are now firmly in control.

The breakout signals a potential shift in trend, with bulls regaining control after two months of sideways action. With little overhead resistance remaining and sentiment turning bullish across the quantum space, the stock appears well-positioned to exceed all-time highs by the end of the week. The breakout also signals an acceleration in momentum in the sector, which could indicate the start of another bull run, in QBTS, but also other leading quantum stocks.



Image Source: TradingView

IonQ: Shares Consolidate in Bull Pattern

IonQ is widely considered one of the most advanced publicly traded quantum computing companies, focused on building trapped-ion quantum hardware and scalable architectures. Unlike many early-stage competitors, IonQ has already established partnerships with cloud leaders like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, giving it a meaningful edge in both credibility and access to enterprise customers.

Much like D-Wave Quantum, shares of IonQ have been consolidating since mid-May. However, this consolidation has taken the form of a bullish range-bound pattern, with price action tightening and a series of higher lows forming over the past week, a sign that buying pressure is building beneath the surface.

Currently, the stock is trading between support at $39.25 and resistance at $46.75. A clean breakout above the $46.75 level could trigger a wave of momentum buying, potentially propelling the stock into a new uptrend. On the downside, traders should keep a close eye on the $39.25 support level. A break below this range floor could signal that bullish momentum is fading in the near term, and more conservative investors may want to wait for a more favorable entry point.



Image Source: TradingView

Quantum Computing Inc.: Bull Flag Primes Stock for Breakout

Quantum Computing Inc. is an emerging player in the quantum technology space, focused on developing accessible quantum solutions for complex computational problems. While still highly speculative, the company has drawn increased attention in recent months due to its aggressive growth strategy, expanding IP portfolio, and visibility in retail investor circles. As one of the most volatile names in the space, QUBT offers high-risk, high-reward potential for traders looking to capitalize on momentum-driven moves.

Among the three names highlighted here, QUBT shows the strongest three-month price momentum, making it an especially compelling breakout candidate. Unlike IONQ and QBTS, which have been consolidating for a longer period, QUBT has been trending higher since mid-May and has only recently entered a short-term consolidation phase, forming a well-defined bull flag pattern.

This flag has taken shape between support at $18.00 and resistance at $20.80, with the stock putting in a higher low this week. A confirmed breakout above $20.80 on strong volume would likely ignite a new leg higher, especially given the stock's rising profile and speculative appeal.

However, if QUBT fails to hold above the lower support level at $18.00, it may signal that the short-term momentum is stalling. In that case, investors may want to wait for a new base to form or re-enter after confirmation of renewed strength.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in QUBT, IONQ and QBTS?

All three of these stocks offer exposure to one of the most exciting and speculative areas of emerging technology: quantum computing. While each company is still in the early stages of commercialization, the recent surge in price momentum, breakout patterns, and growing investor interest suggest that a new bull phase could be underway.

For investors who can stomach very high volatility and large price swings, these quantum stocks may offer an exceptional opportunity. As always, investors should size positions appropriately, monitor technical levels closely, and be prepared to adjust if the momentum fades.

