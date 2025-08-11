Markets

Q.beyond Swings To Q2 EBIT Profit Despite Lower Sales

August 11, 2025 — 02:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - q.beyond AG (QBY.DE), a German IT service provider, reported on Monday that its EBIT came in at a profit in the second quarter, from a loss in the previous year's quarter.

For the second quarter, EBIT came in at 0.2 million euros, compared to a loss of 1 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA increased to 2.7 million euros from 2.2 million euros in the prior year.

Sales volume declined to 44.4 million euros from 47.3 million euros in the previous year.

On Friday, q.beyond closed trading 0.2203% higher at EUR 0.9100 on the XETRA.

