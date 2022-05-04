Commodities

QBE says premiums jump on crop insurance, warns of hit from Ukraine war

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Australia's QBE Insurance Group on Thursday said its first-quarter written premiums grew 22% in constant currency terms, as volatility because of the Russia-Ukraine war led to more demand to insure grains and other crops.

The company said quarterly gross written premiums rose to $6.9 billion, and forecast a net impact of around $75 million from its exposure to the broader Russia-Ukraine conflict.

