QBE Issues New Unquoted Employee Securities

QBE Insurance Group Limited has announced the issuance of 79,285 unquoted securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move reflects QBE’s ongoing efforts to align employee interests with company performance.

