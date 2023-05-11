QBE Insurance Raises FY23 Gross Written Premium Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) said it raised its gross written premium (GWP) growth outlook for fiscal 2023, due to the strong start for the year for premium growth, alongside its expectation that premium rate increases will remain supportive.

QBE now expects fiscal year 2023 Group constant currency GWP growth to be 10% compared to the prior estimation of mid-to-high single digits growth.

The company said that growth in gross written premium remained strong in the first quarter of 2023, up 11% on the prior corresponding period, or 14% in constant currency. Group-wide renewal rate increases averaged 10.0%, supported by a re-acceleration across property classes, and higher rate increases for QBE Re.

QBE currently estimates that crop business' gross written premium will be about $4.0 billion in fiscal year 2023, with net earned premium of about $1.4 billion.

The company noted that Catastrophe activity has remained elevated through the beginning of 2023, underscored by Cyclone Gabrielle and the North Island flooding events in New Zealand, alongside a series of storms in North America and Australia.

To April, the net cost of catastrophe claims was about $480 million, which compared to QBE's catastrophe allowance for first-half of 2023 of $535 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.