QBE Insurance Group FY24 Profit After Tax Rises

February 20, 2025 — 05:36 pm EST

(RTTNews) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE.AX), Thursday announced net profit after tax of $1.779 billion for the fiscal year 2024, compared to $1.355 billion in the previous year.

Gross written premium increased to $22.395 billion from last year's $21.748 billion.

Net investment income declined to $1.310 billion from $1.369 billion in the prior year.

Insurance revenue was $21.778 billion compared to $20.826 billion in 2023.

