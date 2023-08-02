QBE Insurance Group - ADR (QBIEY) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 12.46

The average one-year price target for QBE Insurance Group - ADR (OTC:QBIEY) has been revised to 12.46 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 11.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.05 to a high of 14.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from the latest reported closing price of 10.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in QBE Insurance Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBIEY is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.90% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBIEY by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

