QBE Insurance Appoints Richard Pryce As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) said that Richard Pryce will assume the role of Interim Group Chief Executive Officer while the search process for a permanent replacement is underway.

The company noted that Mike Wilkins will now return to his role as Non-Executive Chair of the Board.

Last month, QBE Insurance Group said that Pat Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer, would be departing the company after almost three years in the role. It followed the outcome of an external investigation concerning workplace communications that the Board concluded did not meet the standards set out in the Group Code of Ethics and Conduct.

The company then said that Mike Wilkins would assume the role of Executive Chairman, taking on day-to-day oversight of QBE.

