News & Insights

MANU

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United - The Times

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

May 16, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Add details, background and shares

May 16 (Reuters) - Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United MANU.N in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100% of the club now for a price nearer to 5 billion pounds ($6.31 billion), the report said.

Manchester United's shares were up 1.2%.

The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Sheikh Jassim's offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.

Manchester United's American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe's INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.

Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.