Qatar's QNB launches $2bln loan into syndication - IFR

September 22, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA (QNB), the gas-rich Gulf state's biggest lender by assets, has launched a $2 billion loan into general syndication, capital markets news provider IFR reported on Friday.

Bank of America, Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC and Standard Chartered are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the three-year facility, IFR said, with funds to be used for general corporate purposes.

In November 2021, QNB raised 1.75 billion euros from a three-year term loan.

It reported a 4% drop in second quarter profit this year, missing analysts expectations, although profit for the first six months of 2023 was up 8% year on year.

