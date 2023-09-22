Qatar's QNB launches $2bln loan into syndication - IFR

ABU DHABI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA (QNB), the gas-rich Gulf state's biggest lender by assets, has launched a $2 billion loan into general syndication, capital markets news provider IFR reported on Friday.

Bank of America, Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC and Standard Chartered are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the three-year facility, IFR said, with funds to be used for general corporate purposes.

In November 2021, QNB raised 1.75 billion euros from a three-year term loan.

It reported a 4% drop in second quarter profit this year, missing analysts expectations, although profit for the first six months of 2023 was up 8% year on year.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Christina Fincher)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.