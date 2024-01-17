News & Insights

World Markets

Qatar's QIIB Starts selling $500 mln senior sukuk -document

Credit: REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

January 17, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA plans to raise $500 million from the sale of its senior sustainable sukuk maturing in January 2029, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Islamic lender has given initial price guidance of around 160 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its debt sale, the document said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.