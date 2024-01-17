Qatar's QIIB Starts selling $500 mln senior sukuk -document

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA plans to raise $500 million from the sale of its senior sustainable sukuk maturing in January 2029, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Islamic lender has given initial price guidance of around 160 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its debt sale, the document said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Tom Hogue)

