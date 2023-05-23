News & Insights

World Markets

Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

May 23, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Andrew Mills for Reuters ->

By Andrew Mills

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority has been very active in private and public credit over the past two years, CEO Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday.

"Companies that have been feeling the tide, they have a good business models but they have an issue with their balance sheet because of this acceleration of hikes of interest rates," al-Mahmoud told an audience at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

"So normally institutions like us, which are very liquid, very long term, have a risk appetite in these types of investment. I would advise that for the next maybe one year, the credit space would be an interesting space to deploy some investment," al-Mahmoud said.

The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund is examining AI as a theme of investments and sees it as a "wonderful technology" in some applications, he added.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.