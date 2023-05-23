Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

By Andrew Mills

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority has been very active in private and public credit over the past two years, CEO Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday.

"Companies that have been feeling the tide, they have a good business models but they have an issue with their balance sheet because of this acceleration of hikes of interest rates," al-Mahmoud told an audience at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

"So normally institutions like us, which are very liquid, very long term, have a risk appetite in these types of investment. I would advise that for the next maybe one year, the credit space would be an interesting space to deploy some investment," al-Mahmoud said.

The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund is examining AI as a theme of investments and sees it as a "wonderful technology" in some applications, he added.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.