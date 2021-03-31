C

Qatar's Ooredoo tightens guidance for 10-yr dollar bonds - document

Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo tightened the price guidance for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to 110-115 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps from initial guidance of around 130 bps over, a document showed on Wednesday.

It received more than $2.3 billion in orders for the debt sale, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citi C.N, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, DBS DBSM.SI, Mizuho 8411.T, QNB Capital QNBK.QA and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal.

