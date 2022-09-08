Qatar's Ooredoo sells Myanmar unit for $576 million

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA has signed an agreement to sell its Myanmar unit to Singapore vehicle Nine Communications Pte. Ltd, the Qatari company said on Thursday.

The transaction, with an enterprise value of $576 million and a total equity consideration of $162 million, is subject to the customary closing conditions, including Myanmar regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

