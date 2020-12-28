ISAT

Qatar's Ooredoo, Hutchison in talks to merge Indonesian units

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Qatar's Ooredoo and CK Hutchison Holdings are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, Indosat and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, the Qatari telecommunications firm said on Monday.

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ooredoo ORDS.QA and CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, Indosat ISAT.JK and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, the Qatari telecommunications firm said on Monday.

Ooredoo, which owns a 65% stake in Indosat, said the two companies have signed a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding which is valid until April 30, 2021, it said in a statement.

"Ooredoo is in the early stages of assessing the merits of such a potential transaction," it said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISAT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More