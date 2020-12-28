Qatar's Ooredoo, Hutchison in talks to merge Indonesian units

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ooredoo ORDS.QA and CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, Indosat ISAT.JK and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, the Qatari telecommunications firm said on Monday.

Ooredoo, which owns a 65% stake in Indosat, said the two companies have signed a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding which is valid until April 30, 2021, it said in a statement.

"Ooredoo is in the early stages of assessing the merits of such a potential transaction," it said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

