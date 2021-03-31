C

Qatar's Ooredoo gives initial guidance for 10-yr dollar bonds - document

Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo gave initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citi C.N, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, DBS DBSM.SI, Mizuho 8411.T, QNB Capital QNBK.QA and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

