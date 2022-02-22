World Markets

Qatar's LNG production capacity to reach 126 mln T a year by 2027, says Emir

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday that Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity will rise to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday that Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity will rise to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.

Speaking at a gas exporters summit hosted in Doha, al-Thani renewed calls for further dialogue among member countries of the gas forum, as well as gas importers and exporters to ensure the security of global gas supply.

"To further promote our role in the production of natural gas, we are endeavouring towards increasing our LNG production capacity from 77 million tonnes yearly to 126 million tonnes yearly by 2027," he said.

Al Thani touted a carbon capture facility Qatar is building - the biggest in the Middle East - he said, which will isoalte and store 2.5 million tonnes of carbon per year in four years. By 2030, the facility will isolate 9 million tonnes per year.

