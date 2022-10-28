Qatar's foreign ministry summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup remarks

CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign ministry summoned on Friday the German ambassador and handed him a protest memorandum over interior minister Nancy Faeser's comments regarding Qatar's hosting of the 2022 football World Cup.

The minister criticized Qatar's human rights record during an interview with a local broadcaster.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

