Qatar's Emir says initial indicators show GDP growth of 4.3% in H1 2022

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday that initial indicators show GDP growth of 4.3% in the first half of 2022.

High energy prices have so far translated into a budget surplus of 47.3 billion Qatari Riyals, the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani added in a televised speech to the country's advisory Shura Council.

