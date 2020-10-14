Qatar's economy shrinks 6.1% in Q2, hit by business closures

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Qatar's economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, government statistics showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak closed businesses and reduced activity.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted by 6.4% in the second quarter compared to the first, based on constant prices, data from Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority showed.

Transportation and storage slumped nearly 40% year-on-year, accommodation and food service activities fell 38.7% and wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair dropped just over 30%. The manufacturing sector fell 11.3%, the data showed.

Qatar, the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas, is trying to diversify its economy by boosting tourism and foreign investment in non-hydrocarbon sectors.

Its central bank said in August it expected the economy to contract this year amid low energy prices and the coronavirus crisis, after it shrank 0.3% last year, but did not give an estimate.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised down its forecast for Qatar's real GDP in 2020, expecting it to shrink by 4.5% versus an April forecast of a 4.3% contraction.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.