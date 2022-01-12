Qatar's economy grows by 2.6% in Q3 2021, lifted by non-hydrocarbon sector

Contributor
Andrew Mills Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar's economy grew 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, according to official estimates, driven mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.

DOHA Jan 12 (Reuters) - Qatar's economy grew 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, according to official estimates, driven mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP), based on constant prices grew by 4%, Qatar's statistical authority said Wednesday.

Mining and quarrying GDP decreased by 0.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities grew by 4.7% in the third quarter.

Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 29.8%, reflecting the continued recovery of a sector hit badly by coronavirus-related restrictions in 2020.

Transportation and storage activities followed close behind, with a 29.7% growth, while manufacturing grew 6.1%.

Qatar, a major producer of liquified natural gas, posted a surplus of $247 million in the third quarter, the finance ministry said in November, which was lifted by higher energy prices.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Andrew.Mills@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More