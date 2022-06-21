Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir
June 21 (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday the country's economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year due to high oil prices.
He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a conference organised by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely)
((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks