Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir

June 21 (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday the country's economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year due to high oil prices.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a conference organised by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely)

