Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO

May 29 (Reuters) - The Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) is keen to issue green bonds if it can ensure the money is used for projects that comply fully with green credentials, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Abraham told a conference in Doha on Sunday.

“There's a huge pool of investor funds which are available, and I think if you are a credible institution with a credible track record and proper governance around it, automatically your bond will be effective," Abraham said.

Qatar's regulators and the stock market are keen on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, and the bank's own management and board are keen to improve CBQ's ESG credentials, he added.

