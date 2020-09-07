Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's Commercial Bank COMB.QA has hired banks to arrange a potential issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

It hired ANZ ANZ.AX, BofA Securities BAC.N, Citi C.N, Mizuho 8411.T, Morgan Stanley MS.N, QNB Capital QNBK.QA and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange investor calls from Monday, to be followed by an issuance subject to market conditions, the document from one bank arranging the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

