Qatar's central bank raises rates by 25 bps

March 22, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising its interest rates by 25 basis points effective on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike of the same size, as the Qatari riyal is pegged to the dollar.

The Central Bank of Qatar increased its deposit, lending and repo rates by 25 bps to 5.25%, 5.75% and 5.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai)

