Qatar's central bank holds key interest rates after Fed hike - statement

May 03, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Qatar Central Bank said on Wednesday that it will continue with the current interest rates for the deposit, lending, and repo rates after assessing current monetary requirements.

"Qatar Central Bank aims to maintain the current interest rates at an appropriate level to support sustainable economic growth," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

