Qatar's beIN Sports says Saudi Arabia will soon lift ban

Contributor
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia will soon lift a ban on the broadcaster, which was the TV channel's "singular objection" to the takeover of Premier League's Newcastle United by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia will soon lift a ban on the broadcaster, which was the TV channel's "singular objection" to the takeover of Premier League's Newcastle United by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

It said in a statement that it has been approached by Riyadh to settle legal cases, including a $1 billion investment arbitration.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +971552994086; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters