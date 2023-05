May 16 (Reuters) - Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United MANU.N in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.