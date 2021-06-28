World Markets
Qatar's Ahli Bank seeks up to $500 million via bonds

Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank AABQ.QA is seeking to raise up to $500 million via an issuance of five-year senior bonds, an investor presentation seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Barclays BARC.L and QNB Capital QNBK.QA are global coordinators for the issue, while JPMorgan Securities JPM.N, Mizuho Securities 8411.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L will act as joint bookrunners alongside them, the presentation showed.

The planned debt sale follows a $1 billion senior sukuk offering by Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender earlier this month.

There have been relatively few senior bond sales from banks in the region this year. Instead, there has been a steady stream of Additional Tier 1 bond issues as lenders look to boost their Tier 1 capital.

The hydrocarbon-rich Gulf economies plunged into recession last year hit by a historic oil price collapse and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the region is expected to return to growth this year.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

