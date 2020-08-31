Qatar's Ahli Bank hires banks for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Qatar's Ahli Bank has hired banks to arrange a planned offering of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank AABQ.QA has hired banks to arrange a planned offering of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Barclays, Mizuho Securities, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered were hired to arrange the debt sale which could be as soon as Tuesday, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters