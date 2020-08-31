Qatar's Ahli Bank hires banks for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank AABQ.QA has hired banks to arrange a planned offering of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Barclays, Mizuho Securities, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered were hired to arrange the debt sale which could be as soon as Tuesday, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

