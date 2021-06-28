JPM

Qatar's Ahli Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar bond sale - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank AABQ.QA has hires banks to arrange the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year senior bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Barclays BARC.L and QNB Capital QNBK.QA were hired as global coordinators, while JPMorgan Securities JPM.N, Mizuho Securities 8411.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L joined them as joint bookrunners, the document from one of the banks and reviewed by Reuters showed.

The bond offering will follow, subject to market conditions.

