Qatar's Ahli Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar bond sale - document

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank AABQ.QA has hires banks to arrange the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year senior bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Barclays BARC.L and QNB Capital QNBK.QA were hired as global coordinators, while JPMorgan Securities JPM.N, Mizuho Securities 8411.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L joined them as joint bookrunners, the document from one of the banks and reviewed by Reuters showed.

The bond offering will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.