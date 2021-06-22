Qatari investor in Deutsche Bank says European lenders should merge

Qatar's former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, a key shareholder in Deutsche Bank, said on Tuesday European banks should seek mergers if they want to compete against U.S. or Chinese banks.

"If you compare the European banks with the American banks or the Chinese banks, we'll find that they are too small to survive by themselves," he told an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

When asked whether Deutsche Bank should also seek a merger with another lender, Thani said: "I am not in the board, so they have to decide. But I believe mergers (are) inevitable."

Thani owns a 3.05% stake in Deutsche Bank, according to Refinitiv data.

