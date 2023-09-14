News & Insights

Qatargas changes name to QatarEnergy LNG

September 14, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Qatargas is changing its name to QatarEnergy LNG, parent company QatarEnergy said in a statement on Thursday.

It currently operates 14 LNG production trains and is at the centre of QatarEnergy's efforts to raise the Gulf state's LNG production capacity.

The change in name reflects "QatarEnergy's continued commitment to LNG as a critical source of energy for decades to come and a vital enabler of the energy transition," the company said.

Qatar, the world's top LNG exporter, by 2027 plans to expand its liquefaction capacity to 126 million metric tons per year from 77 million.

The massive North Field expansion project will help guarantee long-term supplies of gas globally.

Competition for LNG has ramped up since the start of the Ukraine war, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian piped gas that used to make up almost 40% of the continent's imports.

North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field which Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

