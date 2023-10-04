QatarEnergy wins new Egypt offshore exploration block - statement

DOHA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy has been awarded a new exploration block offshore Egypt, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

The exploration and production rights were awarded for block EGY-MED-E8 (East Port Said) to a consortium comprising of QatarEnergy (33%), ENIENI.MI (Operator, 34%) and BP BP.L (33%).

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd and Edrees Mohd, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.