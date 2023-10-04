News & Insights

QatarEnergy wins new Egypt offshore exploration block - statement

October 04, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd and Edrees Mohd for Reuters ->

DOHA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy has been awarded a new exploration block offshore Egypt, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

The exploration and production rights were awarded for block EGY-MED-E8 (East Port Said) to a consortium comprising of QatarEnergy (33%), ENIENI.MI (Operator, 34%) and BP BP.L (33%).

