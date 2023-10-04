QatarEnergy wins new Egypt offshore exploration block

Adds background

DOHA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy has been awarded a new exploration block offshore Egypt, the company said on Wednesday.

The exploration and production rights were awarded for block EGY-MED-E8 (East Port Said) to a consortium comprising QatarEnergy with 33%, ENI ENI.MIas operator with 34% and BP BP.Lwith 33%.

Egypt awarded in September four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy and Russia’s Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd and Edrees Mohd in Bengaluru, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Louise Heavens)

