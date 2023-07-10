QatarEnergy, UAE'S ENOC sign 10-year condensate supply agreement

Adds quote in paragraph 3, details on deal in paragraph 4 and background on diplomatic ties in paragraph 5 and 6

DOHA, July 10 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy and United Arab Emirates' National Oil Company (ENOC) Group agreed a ten-year deal to supply condensate, a natural gas byproduct, QatarEnergy said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Qatar's state-owned energy company would supply up to 120 million barrels of condensates to ENOC from July 2023.

"We are pleased to sign this long-term condensate sale agreement, further strengthening QatarEnergy’s relationship with ENOC, which extends back to 2008," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, said in a statement.

The agreement allows for an increase in the volumes exported to ENOC once additional condensate volume becomes available when the expansion of gas production from Qatar's massive north field comes online, the statement said.

The announcement comes three weeks after Qatar and the UAE restored diplomatic ties and reopened embassies more than two years after Arab states ended a boycott of Doha that had shattered the Western-allied Gulf Arab bloc.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar over accusations it supported terrorism, a reference to Islamist groups, and was cosying up to Iran, accusations Doha denied.

Some energy links between Qatar and the UAE continued throughout the six-year rift, including a major pipeline, which continued to deliver gas from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates.

In early 2021, Riyadh and Cairo were the first to restore ties with Qatar and all nations, with the exception of Bahrain, restored trade and travel links.

Relations between the UAE and Qatar warmed last year and leaders of both countries met face-to-face.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Mohamed Shamsuddin; Writing by Andrew Mills and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

