QatarEnergy to sign strategic partnership with Exxonmobil for North Field expansion

QatarEnergy will sign a strategic partnership with ExxonMobil later on Tuesday for its North Field Expansion project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) -

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter. It has signed partnerships this month with TotalEnergies, Eni and ConocoPhillips.

