BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will join TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Eni ENI.MI in exploring for oil and gas in Lebanon, the Lebanese energy ministry said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily Writing by Clauda Tanios Editing by David Goodman )

