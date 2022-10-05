QatarEnergy to be the largest LNG trader over next 5-10 years - minister

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday that his company will become the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 5-10 years.

"We are trading about 5-10 million (tonnes of LNG) now. We will be, in the next 5-10 years, the largest LNG trader in the world by far. This is ours and third-party (volumes)," Kaabi told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

