QatarEnergy to award major onshore contracts for second phase of North Field in Q1 2023

Andrew Mills Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will award major onshore contracts for its second phase of the North Field expansion in the first quarter of 2023, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

Kaabi also said QatarEnergy would select partners for North Field South, the second phase of its North Field expansion, from international companies that have already been chosen for the first phase.

