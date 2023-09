DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy and Japan-based Marubeni Corp 8002.T signed a 10-year naphtha supply agreement to provide up to 1.2 million metric tons per annum to the Japanese trading house from October 2023.

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.