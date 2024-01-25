News & Insights

World Markets

QatarEnergy says Red Sea conflict may impact some LNG deliveries

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy said the Red Sea conflict may impact deliveries of some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes as they take alternative routes, although shipments are being managed with buyers.

"Qatar's LNG production continues uninterrupted, and our commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to our customers remains unwavering," it said in a statement dated January 24.

QatarEnergy is one of the world's biggest LNG exporters.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.