QatarEnergy says Red Sea conflict may impact some LNG deliveries

Jan 25 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy said the Red Sea conflict may impact deliveries of some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes as they take alternative routes, although shipments are being managed with buyers.

"Qatar's LNG production continues uninterrupted, and our commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to our customers remains unwavering," it said in a statement dated January 24.

QatarEnergy is one of the world's biggest LNG exporters.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

