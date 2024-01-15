News & Insights

QatarEnergy pausing Red Sea shipping to seek security advice - source

January 15, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DOHA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy is pausing shipping through the Red Sea to seek security advice but there is no halt in its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a source with knowledge of matter told Reuters on Monday.

If passage through the Red Sea remains unsafe, state-owned QatarEnergy will ship its cargo via the Cape of Good Hope, the source added.

