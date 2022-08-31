Commodities

QatarEnergy negotiating with Asian and European buyers of LNG, CEO says

Contributor
Andrew Mills Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/QATAR NEWS AGENCY

QatarEnergy is negotiation with Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is continuing to talk with countries interested in buying gas, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference on Wednesday.

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy is negotiation with Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is continuing to talk with countries interested in buying gas, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kaabi said he cannot determine whether Europe will face gas shortages this winter because the situation depends on how much gas flows to Europe from pipelines and how much can flow through terminals.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular