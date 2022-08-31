QatarEnergy in talks with Asian and European LNG buyers, says CEO

Updates with quote.

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy is negotiation with Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We're talking to everbody that wants to buy gas and stops in Qatar to have a discussion. When we're done (negotiating), we sign," Kaabi said.

The minister said he cannot determine whether Europe will face gas shortages this winter because the situation depends on how much gas flows to Europe from pipelines and how much can flow through terminals.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

