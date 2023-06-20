QatarEnergy, China's National Petroleum Corp to sign 27-year LNG deal - sources

Repeats to attach to alerts

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will sign a 27-year deal to supply China's National Petroleum Corp with 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CNPC will also take a 5% equity stake of one LNG train of QatarEnergy’s north field gas expansion, sources added.

