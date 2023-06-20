News & Insights

QatarEnergy, China's National Petroleum Corp sign 27-year LNG deal - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

Corrects from has signed to will sign in first paragraph and headline

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will sign a 27-year deal to supply China's National Petroleum Corp with 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CNPC will also take a 5% equity stake of one LNG train of QatarEnergy’s north field gas expansion, sources added.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

