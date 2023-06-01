QatarEnergy and Petrobangla sign 15-year LNG supply deal, CEO says

DOHA, June 1 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy on Thursday signed a 15-year supply deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Bangladesh's state-owned Petrobangla for 1.8 million tonnes a year starting in 2026, QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told a press conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.