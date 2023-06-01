News & Insights

QatarEnergy and Petrobangla sign 15-year LNG supply deal, CEO says

June 01, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DOHA, June 1 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy on Thursday signed a 15-year supply deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Bangladesh's state-owned Petrobangla for 1.8 million tonnes a year starting in 2026, QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told a press conference on Thursday.

